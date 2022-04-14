The highly-rated Ivory Coast international has struggled to make an impact during his loan stint in Scotland

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes the physicality of the Scottish Premiersip is proving too great a challenge for Rangers loan signing Amad Diallo.

The 19-year-old, who scored on his debut for the Ibrox club against Ross County, has barely featured since a disappointing display on his first Old Firm outing at the start of February.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diallo made a rare substitute appearance during the second half of Sunday’s 4-0 Premiership win over St Mirren as the youngster’s short stint in Glasgow continues to fizzle out.

Amad Diallo has barely featured since joining Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

With his game time limited to just 161 minutes so far, ex-England international Parker reckons his former club must consider recalling Diallo or send him out elsewhere.

He told BeMyBet.com: “Physicality is more intense (in the Scottish Premiership). The refereeing is different, it is more physical, which I think is a good thing because it makes it more of a man’s game.

“But it is about him taking it on-board and using it to catapult himself on a bit more.

“Obviously, it hasn’t worked out, so I think Manchester United need to get him back in or he needs to go somewhere that’s gonna be a little more softer for him.

“If he’s gonna play for United in the Premier League where the refereeing is softer, there’s not any great physicality, he needs to come back and somebody needs to get their arm around him.

“I think he is having a tough, tough time. He is not going to play for Rangers, they are going to maybe suffer the indignity of not defending the title they won under (Steven) Gerrard.

“So it’s going to be tough on the fans and him coming from Manchester United as well, they are going to be very, very demanding.”

If Rangers fail to defend the Premiership title and suffer defeat in the Europa League or the Scottish Cup, Parker reckons Diallo’s confidence could take another knock.

Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring five minutes into his debut for Rangers against Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He added: “When he played his first game he scored (against Ross County), but after that I never heard his name mentioned and he is only being mentioned now because he’s not playing.

“He’s gone to a very famous club, but it’s a different football culture. It’s a completely different support, which is hard-nosed, as big as Manchester United in that sense- away games, home games.

“But it is difficult and when it’s not right you’re coming in from another club, you have to be mentally strong, especially when you’re from United and I think the lad’s struggling.

“You don’t want to make him feel low. He is up there maybe feeling a bit lonely. They are still living under harsh restrictions up there.