The market value of 13 Rangers and Celtic transfer 'targets' as Light Blues hunt €12m ace amid €7m Hoops quest

By Ben Banks
Published 26th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 19:09 BST

Rangers and Celtic are hunting transfer recruits this summer.

A busy summer is about to kick into top gear for Rangers and Celtic ahead of the new Premiership season.

Brendan Rodgers’ champions are prioritising quality over quantity, with some impressive pre-season matches casting a positive spotlight over current stars. Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have arrived between the sticks while more are expected to arrive, including Paulo Bernardo.

At Rangers meanwhile, the mood music is far from calm. Fans are concerned by a lack of experienced signings while they struggle to shift some of their players surplus to requirements. The chains are beginning to move though, with Vaclav Cerny arriving on loan while Sam Lammers and Jose Cifuentes are poised for a permanent exit.

There is more business afoot though and the rumours of who could come in are rife. Looking at 13 targets linked to both clubs - one of which is wanted by each of them - we look at the type of value each Rangers plus Celtic could command.

Market value: €3.50m

1. Paulo Bernardo (Benfica to Celtic)

Market value: €3.50m | Getty Images

Market value: €9.00m

2. Hannibal Mejbri (Man Utd to Rangers)

Market value: €9.00m | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Market value: €3.50m

3. Adam Idah (Norwich City to Celtic)

Market value: €3.50m | Getty Images

Market value: €3.50m

4. Joan Jordan (Sevilla to Rangers)

Market value: €3.50m | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.