Micah Richards can't believe how many goals James Tavernier has racked up for Rangers at Ibrox in a purring assessment of his Light Blues contribution.

The former Premier League defender was watching on as the Ibrox captain scored twice in an important 3-0 win over St Johnstone on Sunday. It moves Philippe Clement's side two points clear at the top of the Premiership, the first time they have reached the summit under the Belgian.

Mohamed Diomande scored the opener in Perth before Tavernier stepped up to score two penalties. From right-back, it takes his tally to the season for 12 and eight assists have him into 20+ for goal contributions.

One more goal will make him the highest-scoring Rangers defender in Ibrox history after he equalled John Greig's amount of goals. In 443 appearances from the back, he has scored an unbelievable 120 times with 127 assists.

Now it has started to turn heads south of the border. Former Man City defender Richards was talking about the captain on the Rest is Football Podcast with former England strikers Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

He can't believe the amount of goals Tavernier has racked up in blue. Richards beamed: “It was quite a good game. Cantwell is a player. He's got something.

"Tavernier the right-back has scored over 100 goals. I know he takes free-kicks and penalties but it is absolutely ridiculous."