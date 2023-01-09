Both players are out of contract in the summer and are free to hold talks with interested clubs this month

Rangers have been linked with January moves for midfield duo Todd Cantwell and Tom Davies - and Ibrox boss Michael Beale underlined what both players would bring to his side.

The Light Blues manager addressed the possibility of adding the English pair to his squad this month, although he did not confirm that they were his main transfer targets in the wake of Gers’ 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Dundee United at Tannadice yesterday.

Former England under-21 international and Norwich City star Cantwell is out of contract in the summer and is free to hold talks with interested parties this month, while Everton academy graduate Davies, who has made over 150 first-team appearances for the Premier League club, will also see his deal run out this summer.

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has been linked with a move to Rangers in January

Beale reckons Gers fans should be excited about the potential business that’s in the pipeline as he looks to put his own stamp on the playing squad. Asked directly about interest in Cantwell and Davies, Beale admitted: “No names but I think they are both good players to be fair.

“Todd was an excellent player when he was young and playing against my Liverpool Under 23s. I thought he would go on and have a fantastic career. He had that at the start and he is maybe just looking for a move to re-ignite it but I think he is a fantastic player at a good age.

“And Tom Davies, he used to kick my Liverpool Under 23s team all around the place. There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him. But again, two really good players. Not confirming anything with those two, but there’s a lot of players we are speaking to at the moment.”

Beale detailed the calibre of player he is trying to attract to Govan, confessing he’s hopeful of bringing in English Premier League experience, or of a similar level. The 42-year-old stated last week that any new singings in the January window should be viewed as someone who will improve the team and become a regular starter.

He added: “I have to be excited about working with someone and the journey they are going on. I have to feel that they are someone who can come to Ibrox in front of 52,000 and really will grow and not shrink. That is the biggest question i have when I sit in front of a player - are they going to shrink or grow.

“We need growers and people who are going to come in in the next two or three years and help us win trophies and do well in Europe. That is the most important thing now. If I was to rush it and get it wrong, you’ll all condemn me. I hope you will be excited as I am about the two or three additions we are hoping to do.

“If Kemar Roofe stays fit that’s one I would like to add (who is) already inside and John Souttar will be available this month. You will see Ianis Hagi also this month. They will feel like new signings. I know the fans and mysef would like to have new faces in the building. I want to add competition.

