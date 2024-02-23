Former Rangers boss Michael Beale has been branded a 'snake' by a former Gers star. Beale's season got worse earlier this week when he was sacked for the second time this season, this time by Sunderland.

Beale lasted just less than a year with Rangers, getting the boot after a disappointing start to this season, but it didn't take him long to find another job, replacing Tony Mowbray at Sunderland. The 43-year-old didn't have a disastrous spell with the Black Cats, but his failure to lift them into the playoffs saw him receive his P45 within three months of taking the job.

And the drama didn't end there, with accusations that Beale operated a burner account on Twitter, defending himself and his team under the name @Player__ID, a username he seemingly used earlier in his career. Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, former Rangers man Derek Ferguson raised the topic of those accusations, saying: "We were told under Gerrard, he was the brains behind it.

"Was he behind that then? Was he posting on Twitter, saying he did the tactics, he's amazing on the grass and all that? See the stuff he spouted by the way? And then you listen to Clement? it's like night and day."

Ferguson was called out on the podcast for being behing the Beale appointment initially at Rangers, to which he replied: "I was bought, because he's a conman! A salesman! That's what he did!" He added: "Sorry, I don't know how I lost my rag there. but another thing, when Gio (van Bronckhorst) was in the manager's job, and Beale's in the Louden Tavern an all that, behinds the scenes? Snake. It's terrible."

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF NATIONALWORLD'S FITBAWTALK - YOUR NAN'S FAVOURITE FOOTBALL PODCAST...KEN? Beale has already issued a statement about his latest managerial departure, writing: "I am disappointed to have left Sunderland AFC after a short time at the club. I would like to say a big thank you to the players who were excellent to work with. The squad has a lot of potential and I will follow their progress with great interest in the coming weeks and months.

