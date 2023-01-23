The 24-year-old has joined the Ibrox club from the Canaries and will wear the number 13 jersey.

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Todd Cantwell from Norwich City on a long-term deal - with the midfielder becoming Michael Beale’s first January signing.

The 24-year-old, who can play in a variety of midfield and attacking positions, is a product of the Canaries youth system after a loan spell at Fortuna Sittard and departs Carrow Road after making 129 appearances, including two seasons in the English Premier League.

Advertisement

The former England Under-21 international has two Championship winners medals to his name (in 2019 and 2021) and spent the second half of last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth.

Cantwell is aiming to play regular first-team football and get his career back on track after various injury problems in recent years. He has trained with his new team-mates at the Rangers Training Centre and is the first arrival of the Beale era as the aims to reshape the team.

“I am delighted and I feel very proud,” Cantwell told Rangers TV afer joining for an undisclosed fee. “This is obviously a massive football club and I am delighted to get going and to get started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They want to see a player that works hard and a player that can win them games which is very important and that is something I am hoping I can bring.”

Beale was delighted to complete his first major addition. He stated: “I am extremely happy to welcome Todd to Rangers. He is a player that is fully aligned to our playing style and we believe he will be a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

“I am looking forward to working with him on the pitch this week and integrating him into our fantastic football club.”

Advertisement

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, added: “We are delighted to welcome Todd to Rangers. Michael and I have spent a lot of time talking with Todd, and indeed with others about his quality and what he can bring to our squad.

“We are excited to have him start with the group this week”.