The former Light Blues boss was shown the door by the Ibrox board and has since had time to reflect on his 10 month reign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale has outlined plans to visit Brazil, the United States and Japan in the next couple of months following a period of reflection after his sacking as Rangers boss.

The Englishman was axed by the Ibrox club after 10 months in the role earlier this month following a dismal start to the new campaign in which he lost three of his first eight Scottish Premiership games, including a shattering home defeat to Aberdeen that proved to be the final straw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale broke his silence just a few days after his Gers departure was announced, admitting he will always “follow and support the club from afar”. Now the former QPR boss has updated his bio on professional networking platform Linkedin and provided an update to his connections on his immediate plans over the coming months.

He wrote: “For the first time in 20yrs, I have the time to reflect and visit, learn and watch others at work. From 2003 to 2023, Chelsea FC to Liveprool FC, Sao Paulo FC, Liverpool FC, Rangers FC, Aston Villa FC, QPR FC, Rangers FC I’ve moved immediately from one role to the other without a break between roles. 6 unique and elite clubs and an amazing journey to this point.

“The next two months, I plan to visit Brazil again to visit some friends, then onto the MLS to catch the playoffs and finally making that promised trip to Japan to see the J League up close. I hope to reconnect with lots of familiar faces on my travels.