Michael Beale outlines Brazil, USA and Japan travel plans as axed Rangers boss provides career update
The former Light Blues boss was shown the door by the Ibrox board and has since had time to reflect on his 10 month reign.
Michael Beale has outlined plans to visit Brazil, the United States and Japan in the next couple of months following a period of reflection after his sacking as Rangers boss.
The Englishman was axed by the Ibrox club after 10 months in the role earlier this month following a dismal start to the new campaign in which he lost three of his first eight Scottish Premiership games, including a shattering home defeat to Aberdeen that proved to be the final straw.
Beale broke his silence just a few days after his Gers departure was announced, admitting he will always “follow and support the club from afar”. Now the former QPR boss has updated his bio on professional networking platform Linkedin and provided an update to his connections on his immediate plans over the coming months.
He wrote: “For the first time in 20yrs, I have the time to reflect and visit, learn and watch others at work. From 2003 to 2023, Chelsea FC to Liveprool FC, Sao Paulo FC, Liverpool FC, Rangers FC, Aston Villa FC, QPR FC, Rangers FC I’ve moved immediately from one role to the other without a break between roles. 6 unique and elite clubs and an amazing journey to this point.
“The next two months, I plan to visit Brazil again to visit some friends, then onto the MLS to catch the playoffs and finally making that promised trip to Japan to see the J League up close. I hope to reconnect with lots of familiar faces on my travels.
“I am fascinated about the different cultures of the game and how it’s viewed differently across the world. This is what makes our game so unique and exciting. The game has given me so much. The next decision will be the most important one as I continue my journey as a coach, manager, mentor and student of this wonderful game.”