Michael Beale has found difficulty at Rangers and now Sunderland.

It's a funny old game football, isn't it? Just as Philippe Clement's Rangers were going top of the league with a 3-0 victory over St Johnstone, the man he replaced was less than 24 hours away from being put out of a job just 12 games into his reign.

"We're going to win the league" sang the travelling fans as James Tavernier tucked away the clinching second goal from the spot. A routine win and a return to the summit of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in two years saw the travelling Ibrox faithful in jubilant mood in Perth. While mindful there's still some way to go in the title race, you could hardly blame them after the remarkable turnaround following the dark days of the Michael Beale era.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beale reign - a Rangers time capsule that felt like it lasted an age, yet also feels like a lifetime ago. In truth, it was just 120 days since the Ibrox hierarchy said a not-so-fond farewell to the departing Beale after a turbulent 10 months when a soul-crushing 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen left them seven points behind Celtic. A result that there was no coming back from but one that barely registered as a shock when it previously have provided a gasp of surprise. In the 43-year-old's short reign at Ibrox, losing big games had sadly become the norm rather than the exception.

In the days that followed his sacking, the Beale reign would see many claim the former QPR boss had set them back 'two or three years' - and it was hard to argue. Signings such as Sam Lammers and Jose Cifuentes had cost the club around £5 million but were destined to depart the club in the following transfer window on loan deals that recouped next to nothing in return.

Elsewhere, popular former striker Fashion Sakala accused Beale of banning him from the training ground prior to his departure. And that wasn't even the tip of the iceberg.

As for Clement, 12 goals and four wins from his opening four games was highly impressive. The football was simplified and there was early evidence that the team were responsive to his coaching methods. A disappointing 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in November did leave them eight points behind their Old Firm rivals though and offered a stark reminder of just how far Beale had allowed things to fall. Little room for error had become no room for error following those calamitous first seven games of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Beale, he was back in management after being handed the reigns at English Championship outfit Sunderland. His opening interview citing he "wanted to be the coach of the football team - not the manager of the whole football club", hinting that was a hindrance during his time at Ibrox.

Across his 63 days on Wearside though, Beale would be far from a uniting character. Football that lacked identity, attacks on the fanbase and - while he denied it - a photo of him ignoring a substituted player who had his arm outstretched for a handshake saw his demise arrive after a mere 12 games on Monday.

Within 48 hours, Rangers had moved top of the league and the much maligned former head coach he had replaced was sacked from his new club after just two months. The timing was poetic in some ways.

Following the 3-0 win over St Johnstone that placed his side top of the table, Clement admitted a "fire" was going on at the club upon his arrival. A fire which needed to be put out as soon as possible before it engulfed the walls of Ibrox. A fire which many felt would take 'two or three seasons' to fully extinguish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet here we are, 128 days on from the appointment of the imposing Belgian coach and 16 wins in 18 games has Rangers sitting two points clear at the top of the league. As for the man he replaced? He has been and gone from another club after just two months.