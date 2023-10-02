Register
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Michael Beale’s Rangers win percentage vs recent managers including Smith, McCoist, Gerrard & more - gallery

Rangers are looking for a new manager with the former QPR boss sacked following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:30 BST

Rangers made the decision on Sunday evening to part company with manager Michael Beale who was in charge of the club for less than a year.

His time as Ibrox boss was brief and passed by without any silverware but the Englishman’s record in terms of matches won ranks amongst the very best in the Glasgow side’s history. With 31 wins from his 43 matches in charge that makes an overall win percentage of just over 72%.

How does he rank compared to the men who held the position before him? Here are the 10 most recent permanent Rangers managers ranked by win percentage from lowest to highest:

*Despite being in charge for 187 days in his second spell as caretaker manager, Graham Murty is not considered to have been a permanent Rangers manager.

P 31, W 16, D 8, L 7

1. Paul le Guen - 51.61%

P 31, W 16, D 8, L 7

P 31, W 16, D 8, L 7

2. Pedro Caixinha - 53.85%

P 31, W 16, D 8, L 7

P 69, W 42, D 12, L 15

3. Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 59.26%

P 69, W 42, D 12, L 15

P 245, W 154, D 22, L 24

4. Walter Smith (2007 to 2011) - 62.86%

P 245, W 154, D 22, L 24

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page