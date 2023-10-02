Rangers are looking for a new manager with the former QPR boss sacked following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Rangers made the decision on Sunday evening to part company with manager Michael Beale who was in charge of the club for less than a year.

His time as Ibrox boss was brief and passed by without any silverware but the Englishman’s record in terms of matches won ranks amongst the very best in the Glasgow side’s history. With 31 wins from his 43 matches in charge that makes an overall win percentage of just over 72%.

How does he rank compared to the men who held the position before him? Here are the 10 most recent permanent Rangers managers ranked by win percentage from lowest to highest:

*Despite being in charge for 187 days in his second spell as caretaker manager, Graham Murty is not considered to have been a permanent Rangers manager.

1 . Paul le Guen - 51.61% P 31, W 16, D 8, L 7

2 . Pedro Caixinha - 53.85% P 31, W 16, D 8, L 7

3 . Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 59.26% P 69, W 42, D 12, L 15