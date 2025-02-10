The latest Rangers and Celtic news after a seismic week in the city.

It’s been a shock weekend in Glasgow as Rangers dismay widens the doors for Celtic trebles glory.

Scottish Cup last 16 ties looked straightforward on paper for the Old Firm rivals, hosting Championship opposition in Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park. And it was business as usual as the Hoops rotated and thumped Rovers 5-0 at Parkhead.

Queen’s Park ripped the script to bits and piled pressure on Rangers boss Philippe Clement with a stunning 1-0 win at Ibrox. Having already claimed the Premier Sports Cup and holding a 13-point lead in the Premiership, Celtic now stand as overwhelming favourites for a Treble.

Here are the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines heading into a new week.

Nicholson called out

It’s all going well for Celtic but Michael Nicholson and the board received criticism for failing to land a striker in the final days of the transfer window. Now women’s boss Elena Sadiku has called on more support from the CEO and the Celtic hierarchy with her budget in the SWPL smaller than title rivals Rangers and Glasgow City. She said: “We need more investment for the squad. We don’t have the biggest budget when it comes to players, and that is something we need to increase. We need to make it more like Rangers and Glasgow City.

“Michael Nicholson and the board support me and the strategy we have, but it will take time. We need more leaders and experienced players. But to do that we need a higher budget to recruit players who have that experience, players that we can’t afford. Our budget is not much bigger than Hearts and Hibs. As a club we have to look at how we want to invest and how we want to grow.”

Rangers star slammed

The way Rangers conceded the goal against Queen’s Park has been the subject of criticism by former midfielder and co-commentator Michael Stewart on Premier Sports. From a corner into the Rangers box, Sebastian Drozd twisted and turned past left-back Jefte. The Brazilian was not spared a brutal verdict from Stewart.

He said: “I did say that was the next marker, get a goal. Boy, what a goal it is, lovely drop of the shoulder. I think it goes through Liam Kelly’s legs. This is not good defending from Jefte, this is absolutely dire stuff. Get out, block him, he sells himself.”