It’s been a season of twists and turns with Rangers + Celtic players amongst the best in class when it comes to impact.

Brendan Rodgers era 2.0 has produced the same outcome as his first spell in charge at Parkhead - Celtic coming out as champions. His side have emerged as the kings of Scotland again after a win over Rangers all but ended the race, with a 5-0 romp at Kilmarnock fully putting this league season to bed.

In research conducted by the CIES Football Observatory, the top 20 impactful players in the Premiership have been ranked and listed. Their metric system takes six key areas into account; ground defence, distribution, take on (successful dribbles), chance creation, finishing and aerial play. Thrown in the domestic league minutes played and results, and you have an index of who goes where.

Rangers and Celtic stars dominate the list but who is above who? Let’s take a look.

1 . Liam Scales (Celtic) Rating: 66.4

2 . James Tavernier (Rangers) Rating: 65.4

3 . John Lundstram (Rangers) Rating: 64.5

4 . John Souttar (Rangers) Rating: 63.4