Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been confirmed as the new manager of struggling Scottish Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic.

The Northern Irishman has signed a deal with The Pars until the end of the season as he inherits a group that have won just one of their last eight games in what has been a hugely difficult season for the Fife based side. It marks Lennon’s first role in management since being dismissed by Rapid Bucharest in August after only three months in charge of the Romanian top-flight club.

Lennon failed to win any of his six games in charge of the capital club but was only beaten once with the other five games all finishing as draws. However, he remains a vastly experienced figure in Scottish football with a strong reputation to fall back on having won five league titles as a player with Celtic and a further five as manager of the Parkhead club with the most recent coming during the 2019/20 season - a year before Steven Gerrard led Rangers to their first league title in more than a decade.

Neil Lennon makes statement of intent as he bags Dunfermline gig

Neil Lennon is hoping to bring "an exciting brand of football" to East End Park as he becomes manager of a Dunfermline side which enjoyed its best years under the guidance of legendary Celtic boss Jock Stein back in the 1960s. Lennon told the club website :“I’m very excited about the prospect of joining Dunfermline Athletic Football Club. Once I spoke to James Bord he put across a very compelling proposition on his ambitions for the club. However, short term our aim is obviously to be in the Championship next season.

“Having watched the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup it’s clear there’s talent in the squad, perhaps just a little low on confidence at the minute. What we want to do is bring an energy, confidence and an exciting brand of football. It may not happen instantly but we want to play on the front foot, excite supporters and get the players believing in what we’re doing.”

Chairman and CEO David Cook commented, “Firstly I’d like to welcome Neil and Iain to KDM Group East End Park. We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role. Having managed at the very highest level in the country he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

Whilst it’s been a team effort in securing the services of such a high calibre manager, this wouldn’t have been possible without James Bord’s personal involvement in the negotiations.

Neil has already started work preparing for next Saturday’s match with Ayr United and with seven matches remaining we know our supporters will get behind Neil, Iain and the rest of the staff and squad as we fight to maintain our Championship placing.”

Dwight Gayle shares thoughts on Rafael Benitez to Rangers links

Hibs forward Dwight Gayle says Rafael Benitez might do well if he is given the chance to manage Rangers in the summer. The Spanish coach worked closely with Gayle at Newcastle during a period where the striker scored 23 goals in 34 games en route to lifting the Championship title.

After leaving Newcastle, Benitez spent time in China with Dalian Professional before returning to England with Everton before later joining Spanish side Celta Vigo. The former Liverpool coach, who famously won the Champions League in 2005, has been out of work for exactly 12 months but during an appearance on The Overlap admitted he was keen to get back into football in the near future. When discussing Benitez to Rangers, Gayle said, via Open Goal : “There’s a gap at the moment. Maybe he might do well but I’m not sure.”

However, when discussing Benitez in more detail, he praised the Spaniard for his ability to divert pressure away from the player amid the unpopularity of owner Mike Ashley at St James’ Park. He said: “He was so good at manipulating the media and playing off the owner which is one of the things he could do well if he was to Rangers. The way he manages the fans, manages the players to get everyone on side was one of the best. It’s the way he used to play things down or say things about Mike(Ashley) or whatever to the fans or the press was clever, he was so good at it. The fans were so behind him and as soon as we had Steve Bruce it was the exact opposite.”