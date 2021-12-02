The Colombian has struggled for consistency in front of goal this season

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann believes Alfredo Morelos needs to improve hit fitness levels or risk being dropped from the starting line-up after claiming the striker has been off the boil all season.

The Colombian, who has not scored in the Premiership since the end of October and has just four league goals to his name so far this season, drew another blank as the Gers battled past Hibernian 1-0 last night.

Morelos passed up a glorious opportunity during the first half at Easter Road, failing to hit the target from six-yards-out after connecting with Joe Aribo’s inch-perfect delivery.

Just nine goals in all competitions will concern manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and McCann reckons the 25-year-old must be told by the Dutchman that he needs to improve to re-discover his best form.

It was left to Morelos’ second half replacement Kemar Roofe to convert the winning penalty and McCann feels the Jamaican or fellow hitman Fashion Sakala have legitimate claims for a place in the starting eleven.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe sends Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey the wrong way from the penalty spot for the only goal of the game at Easter Road. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Discussing Morelos and whether he should have scored against Hibs, McCann told Sportscene: “Yes, because he should be at least working the goalkeeper.

“I am surprised that it is (Chris) Cadden and (Martin) Boyle who are the two closest to him with one striker in the box so that would concern Jack Ross.

“It is a brilliant ball into the box from (Joe) Aribo. It is picked out and he just gets it all wrong.

“Listen, Alfredo Morelos has been off it all season for me.

“I think he really needs to find a level of fitness that will allow him to operate at the top level and I don’t think he is doing that yet.

“I think Gio needs to get that into his head that he needs to improve in order for him to come back and be a lethal goal scorer, which we all know he can be.

“But that is a really good opportunity and it might have been the only clear-cut opportunity of the game. We were unknown of that fact but he didn’t take it. He never hit the target.