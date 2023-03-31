Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent weeks

Rangers have been urged to pursue a move for Scotland hero Scott McTominay in the wake of his starring role in the midweek win over Spain.

The Manchester United midfielder netted either side of half time at Hampden Park on Tuesday night as Steve Clarke’s side pulled off a shock result in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has been moved to the fringes at Man United this season but gave Erik ten Hag plenty to think about with his performances over the international break.

Prior to his double against Spain, he also netted a brace against Cypurs. McTominay has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield.

Speaking on the Go Radio football show, via the Daily Record, former Rangers and Newcastle player Craig Moore has suggested Rangers could prove a better fit for the midfielder, who has started just one Premier League game this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Newcastle and Man United finding themselves closer in the league table this campaign, Moore has also pointed out how the Old Trafford outfit may not want to sell to a direct rival.

“He would be amazing for Rangers,” said the Australian. “He has a physicality and a presence. He does the simple things well. He’s not a fancy player but he does the basics very well.

“He’s obviously a wonderful professional because you don’t spend that length of time at Manchester United without being a fantastic professional

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know what Rangers are looking at but to see someone like McTominay and it would only be a loan because that’s the only way a deal would be possible - would be great. But Man United would probably swallow a large part of that bill.