Rangers are continuing their search for their next manager with a new favourite emerging

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Eustace has shot to the top of the bookmakers odds to become the next Rangers manager after his departure from Birmingham City was confirmed on Monday morning.

Reports emerged on Sunday night that Birmingham were lining up ex-Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney to become their next boss after he mutually agreed to leave MLS side D.C. United over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eustace was linked with the Ibrox role last month amid reports Michael Beale’s position was under threat. Rangers sacked Beale following a 3-1 loss to Aberdeen which left them seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

A Birmingham statement confirmed: “It is essential that the Board of Directors and the football management are fully aligned on the importance of implementing a winning mentality and a culture of ambition across the entire Football Club. With this in mind, Birmingham City has today parted company with Head Coach, John Eustace.

“Eustace departs after 15 months in charge, having helped to stabilise and strengthen the Club on the pitch following his appointment in July 2022. In his first season at the helm, he guided the team to a 17th-place finish, securing Sky Bet Championship status with three games remaining.

“During his time at St. Andrew’s, he galvanised the squad to deliver a number of memorable moments in testing circumstances. The Club would like to thank John for his contribution. His dedication and work ethic was evident throughout his time in B9 and he will always be welcomed back to St. Andrew’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace. The Club will be issuing no further comment at this time.”