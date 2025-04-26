It has been a domestic campaign to forget for Rangers as they prepare for a summer of drastic change - and there has been a major shift in the next permanent manager odds market in recent days.

With the 49ers Enterprises on the brink of completing a lucrative takeover deal of the club, one of first tasks on the agenda of the incoming American board will be appoint Philippe Clement’s long-term successor.

Two months have passed since the Belgian was sacked by the Ibrox hierarchy following a dismal season which come to end without any silverware in the trophy cabinet. Defeat in the League Cup final to Celtic, an early Scottish Cup exit and miles off the pace in the Premiership title race, Light Blues supporters have had little to cheer this term.

Barring their run to the Europa League quarter-finals, interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson - tasked with leading the first-team until the end of the season - will know his chances of getting the job permanently have faded amid a disappointing run of league results and their recent continental exit.

Andrew Cavenagh and his San Francisco 49ers partners have yet to be handed the keys to Ibrox but there is already pressure mounting on their shoulders to get their next managerial selection right as rivals Celtic continue to dominate Scottish Football.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the updated list of contenders in the betting with Oddschecker.com providing the latest odds:

1 . Frank Lampard Current club: Coventry City, Odds: 50/1 | Getty Images

2 . Slaven Bilic Current club: Unemployed (ex-Al Fateh), Odds: 50/1 | Getty Images

3 . Gareth Southgate Current club: Unemployed (ex-England NT), Odds: 50/1 | Getty Images