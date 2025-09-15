The pressure is rising on Russell Martin at Ibrox with the under-fire Rangers boss reportedly holding crisis talks with US-based chairman Andrew Cavenagh over his future on Sunday afternoon amid calls for him to be sacked.

The Englishman became the first Light Blues manager to fail to win any of his first five league games in 47 years after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Hearts, during which irate supporters chanted for Martin to leave the club.

It was later revealed that the Gers hierarchy would stick by their beleaguered boss for the time being, with the 38-year-old still expected to be in the dugout for next weekend’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Hibs.

Martin has been the subject of intense fan backlash after a catastrophic start to his reign in Govan, but Cavenagh and other senior officials have so far refused to be influenced by the growing anger building among the fanbase.

It’s understood the former Swansea City and Southampton has managed to convince Cavenagh he can turn things around after stating post-match on Saturday that he would NOT resign and wasn’t expecting any showdown talks with figures at boardroom level.

With Martin clinging on to his job, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the early list of possible contenders to replace him should the current mood among the board change if they slump to another defeat.

BetVictor.com have provided the latest odds:

1 . Sean Dyche Odds: 3/1 | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

2 . Steven Gerrard Odds: 7/2 | Getty Images

3 . Danny Rohl Odds: 4/1 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images