Next Rangers manager odds: The latest favourites for Ibrox role from Scott Parker & Chris Wilder to Frank Lampard
Rangers are on the hunt for their third permanent manager in less than 12 months
Rangers’ tough start to the 2023-24 season continued on Thursday night as they were beaten 2-1 by Cypriot club Aris Limassol in their latest Europa League outing.
The defeat came just four days after the Ibrox club had parted company with Michael Beale following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen that left the Gers seven points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
A number of names have been linked with the managerial vacancy sine Beale’s sacking with Northern Ireland international Steven Davis taking temporary charge. Up next for Rangers is a trip to St Mirren before the international break gives the Ibrox decision makers more time to appoint a permanent manager ahead of their home clash with Hibs on October 21.
As the search continues, here’s the latest contenders according to the odds...