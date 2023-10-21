Rangers fans have been reacting to Philippe Clement’s first game in charge, against Hibernian on Saturday.

Rangers are off to a flying start under new manager Philippe Clement, comfortably defeating Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday. Clement made his debut on the sideline at Ibrox and his new side treated him to an afternoon of leisurely viewing.

Abdallah Sima scored twice, while Nicolas Raskin and Cyriel Dessers were all on target for the Gers against a Hibs side that defended horribly during their trip to Glasgow. It could have been more for Rangers, who enjoyed a superb start to life under Clement, who was an unexpected appointment amid links with a number of British bosses.

Clement takes over a Rangers side that has been poor so far this season, and he has a tough job to catch a Celtic side who look mightily sharp under Brendan Rodgers, still yet to lose in the league.

Naturally, it’s a little early to get a full idea of what Rangers will look like under Clement, but the signs are positive so far, and fans of the Light Blues are already getting very excited for the most part. Here’s what some fans have had to say on X after the big win at Ibrox.

@TheGersArmy - “That will do Rangers absolutely brilliant first game for Clement. I’m very excited.”

@Justbleatit - “3 points and a great performance, cant ask for much more!”

@BobJones656 - “Only one game but that was night and day!”

@AJD_1872 - “We are so back.”

@Waynefawcett - “It’s a small sample size, but how does a manager make this team look so much better after 4 training days… Hope this is a sign of the football style to come.”

@C4meronFindlay - “We actually look like a team again. I can’t remember the last time we had that intensity for 90 minutes. If this is him without a ‘magic wand’ I can’t wait until he finds it.”

@FacelessRanger - “First time in a long time I’ve really enjoyed a Rangers performance.”