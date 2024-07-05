Hamza Igamane has been officially unveiled as a Rangers player (Image: Rangers FC) | @RangersFC

The Moroccan frontman has penned a long-term deal with the Ibrox club.

Nils Koppen has declared he is looking forward to seeing how Hamza Igamane develops after Rangers confirmed the signing of Moroccan striker from FAR Rabat on a long-term deal, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old frontman becomes manager Philippe Clement’s sixth addition of the summer transfer window, joining fellow new recruits Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly as part of the Belgian’s squad rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as an ‘exciting talent’, the Atlas Lions Under-23 star - tipped to earn his first call-up to the senior national team later this year - passed a medical last weekend and has now officially been unveiled as a Light Blues player. He is a product of Rabat’s youth system and has starred for the club’s first-team in recent years.

It’s claimed the Gers have splashed out around £2million plus add-ons for the highly-rated attacker, who can also be deployed as a winger. Igamane netted seven times and contributed a further six assists in the Moroccan top-flight last season. He will compete with current forward options Cyriel Dessers and Danilo for a starting berth.

Director of Football Recruitment, Koppen commented: “I would like to welcome Hamza to Scotland and to Rangers and I am thrilled he will be joining our squad. He is an exciting young talent, who has already shown his energy, skill and determination during his time in Morocco and at international level. I look forward to seeing him develop further in our club”

Speaking after putting pen to paper with the Gers, Igamane told the club’s website: “I am really proud to join Rangers and I can’t wait to get started with my teammates. It is a huge club, with a loyal fanbase and a lot of history. I am excited for my future here and looking forward to being a part of this club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gers boss Clement added: “I am delighted to welcome Hamza to Rangers and we believe he will be a great asset to our squad. He has a lot of talent and potential and he will bring a fresh presence to our attacking options. We know it will be a big change in culture and a new country for Hamza to adapt to, but as a club we will support him on and off the pitch to settle in here.”