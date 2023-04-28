Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
6 minutes ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
50 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Nine Scottish Premiership stars that Rangers could target this summer including Aberdeen, Hearts & Hibs men

It looks like it is going to be a busy summer at Ibrox for Michael Beale and his recruitment team and here are some familiar names they could move for

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

Rangers are likely to cast their net far and wide this summer as they look to overhaul their current playing squad and bring in reinforcements across the pitch.

Striker and goalkeeper are expected to be the priority areas that the Ibrox side target while midfield will also be somewhere that new faces are required. Although there will be plenty of names across Europe and further beyond, there is also plenty of talent right here in Scotland that could be of interest to the Gers.

With that in mind, here are nine quality players currently playing in the Scottish Premiership that Rangers could potentially look to sign in the summer:

The Hearts and Scotland forward has scored 21 league goals this season, only Celtic’s Kyogo has more, and Rangers will likely be in the market for more than one striker so a phone call to Tynecastle could be in order

1. Lawrence Shankland

The Hearts and Scotland forward has scored 21 league goals this season, only Celtic’s Kyogo has more, and Rangers will likely be in the market for more than one striker so a phone call to Tynecastle could be in order

Shankland still has two years remaining his Hearts contract but his international teammate from across the city is entering the final year of his at Hibs and could be a more afordable option

2. Kevin Nisbet

Shankland still has two years remaining his Hearts contract but his international teammate from across the city is entering the final year of his at Hibs and could be a more afordable option

The North Macedonian has caused Rangers plenty of problems this season with classy finishes in the Viaplay Cup semi-final and recent league match at Pittodrie but the Dons may look for a significant fee

3. Bojan Miovski

The North Macedonian has caused Rangers plenty of problems this season with classy finishes in the Viaplay Cup semi-final and recent league match at Pittodrie but the Dons may look for a significant fee

A slightly different attacking option to the other forwards on this list, Duk has been the breakout star of the Scottish Premiership this season but with a 50% sell on fee reportedly due to Benfica the Dons are again likely to hold out for a significant fee

4. Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes

A slightly different attacking option to the other forwards on this list, Duk has been the breakout star of the Scottish Premiership this season but with a 50% sell on fee reportedly due to Benfica the Dons are again likely to hold out for a significant fee Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipAberdeenHibsHearts FC