Nine joy-filled images of Rangers fans celebrating Old Firm wins over Celtic through the years - gallery

Some of the best images of Rangers fans celebrating wins over Celtic through the years.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

The latest Old Firm clash is almost upon us as Rangers prepare to welcome rivals Celtic to Ibrox.

Michael beale’s men have taken six points from their first three games, one less than rivals Celtic as they look to mount a title charge this season. It’s a little early for this clash to have any real say in whatever title race might develop, but it will count all the same for the two sets of fans, with the two giants continuing their long-standing rivalry.

Here we have rounded up some of the best images of Rangers fans celebrating wins over Celtic through the years.

February 2010

1. Scottish Premiership at Ibrox (1-0)

November 2000

2. Scottish Premiership at Ibrox (5-1)

March 2007

3. Scottish Premiership at Ibrox (1-0)

March 2008

4. Scottish premiership at Ibrox (1-0)

