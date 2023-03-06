Nine out-of-contract Rangers players who can leave for free this summer - including £12million-rated winger
The Ibrox hierarchy will have some difficult decisions to make in the coming months.
Michael Beale is already planning for Rangers long-term future and the Englishman will address several players’ contract situations between now and the end of the season.
Attackers Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are the two standout names who are set to become free agents this summer as they enter the final few months of their current deals. However, the duo are not the only players who could be on the lookout for a new club come the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
Club stalwarts Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield were handed new one-year contracts last summer and it remains to be seen if they will extend their stays with the Ibrox side. There is a further decision to be made on whether to turn Malik Tillman and loan deal into a permanent stay, while versatile midfielder James Sands returned to New York City after his loan spell was cut short last month.
Here, we take a look at the NINE players whose futures have yet to be decided by Rangers and whether they should be retained or released by the club this summer: