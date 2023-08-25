The midfielder has been sidelined with a heart issue since the moment he signed for the club.

Nnamdi Ofoborh has departed Rangers without playing a single game after an agreement was reached to terminate his contract.

The midfielder, who was signed by Steven Gerrard from AFC Bournemouth on a four-year contract in the summer of 2021, has not made a single appearance for the Ibrox side after a heart issue was detected during medical tests shortly after his arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ofoborh has barely been seen since but he posted a cyrptic message on social media back in March referring to “mistreatement” by the club. The 23-year-old uploaded an image of himself sitting in a hospital bed via his Instagram account, accompanied by the message: “Two years, two operations, hundreds of appointments. Silent on the situation so I look like the bad guy, all of the mistreatment of the last two years will come out.”

Responding to Ofoborh’s post, manager Michael Beale insisted Rangers were offering their support to the player, stating: “Nnamdi is a boy I’m close to and I really feel for his situation. He’s a young man that’s had his whole life turned upside down in the last two years and he’s finding it really difficult.

“The club has been fantastic in it’s support for him over the whole two years. It’s just a really difficult situation. I’m certainly not an expert on it. I’m just trying to support a young boy through what is a really difficult period for him.”

The Light Blues have now confirmed that the Nigerian Under-20 international has now left the club by “mutual consent”.