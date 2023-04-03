Rangers signed the attacking midfielder on loan from Bayern Munich in the summer

Malik Tillman has batted away questions about his Rangers future and insists he is happy to wait to until the summer to resolve it.

The attacking midfielder joined on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich in July, with the Ibrox club given an exclusive option to buy the player at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He took his goal tally for the season in all competitions to 12 with a brace in Saturday’s home win over Dundee United, and was faced with questions about where he will be next term.

“I can’t say anything on this. I’m happy to be here, I enjoying my football and we’ll see what happens in the summer - there’s no pressure,” he told BBC Scotland.

Tillman, who has 10 SPFL goals and four assists this campaign, continued: “It’s always nice to get goals and assists - I’m happy to help the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I didn’t feel under pressure to get goals. I’m just here to have fun on the pitch, enjoy my football and I did that - and I’m glad that I was able to help the team.”

Reports suggest the option to buy Tillman is £5m and he has been hailed as “one of the best talents I’ve seen” by Rangers midfielder John Lundstram.

The comments from the former Sheffield United man came as he took aim at certain sections of the media for writing the player off early in his Rangers career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lundstram said: “It’s all right saying it now, you were all slating Malik at the start of the season. I remember coming into the press room and saying, ‘He’s a young lad, just give him time’.

“He’s honestly up there with one of the best talents I’ve seen. Tillman’s a really top player. You’re all giving him the credit now but you weren’t as kind at the start of the season.

“But he’s a great player. Everyone has stuck with him and he’s showing it now.”

Advertisement