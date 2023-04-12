Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
37 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
2 hours ago James Acaster & Ed Gamble’s Off Menu live show comes to Glasgow
3 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
4 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement

Nottingham Forest ‘working on deal’ to appoint Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson

The key Ibrox figure is reportedly on the radar of the English Premier League side.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest have identified Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson as their preferred candidate to replace Filippo Giraldi, according to a report.

The Athletic suggest the English Premier League club - sitting 18th in the table - have already been “in contact” with the Ibrox side and are “confident” of securing a deal to bring Wilson to the City Ground.

Giraldi was sacked by Forest on Tuesday and the Midlands club are believed to have lined up Wilson’s potential appointment for some time as they aim to stabilise their position in the top-flight of English football after signing 22 players in the summer and a further seven new additions in the January transfer window.

Most Popular
Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson will be expected to help new manager Michael Beale in the transfer market.Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson will be expected to help new manager Michael Beale in the transfer market.
Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson will be expected to help new manager Michael Beale in the transfer market.

A statement released by the club read: “Nottingham Forest’s Sporting Director, Filippo Giraldi, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. He leaves the Club amicably with our best wishes. Filippo would like to place on record his thanks to the Club and wishes Nottingham Forest best of luck for the future.”

Wilson has previously worked south of the border after spells with Watford, Huddersfield Town and Southampton in background roles, focusing on recruitment. He joined Rangers in October 2019 but has faced criticism from supporters in recent times.

The 39-year-old and Gers managing director Stewart Robertson have been at the centre of fan protests at matches and it appears Wilson could now be closing on an Ibrox exit.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestPremier LeagueIbrox