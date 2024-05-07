Old Firm all-time top scorers: Rangers frontmen lead the way ahead of latest Celtic showdown

A look at the all-time top scorers in Old Firm derbies as Celtic and Rangers prepare to face off again.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th May 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 17:06 BST

The Old Firm is almost upon us again, and there is a great deal riding on this season’s final league edition of the derby. Celtic currently lead the table by three points and five goals, meaning Rangers know they must win this weekend to keep their title hopes alive.

The two teams will meet again in the cup in just a couple of weeks, but this weekend’s league clash will be hugely fascinating given what is at stake. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the all-time top scorers in Old Firm derbies. Just keep in mind that this list is based on league clashes only.

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39

1. Ally McCoist - Rangers

Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39 Photo: Getty

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68

2. Sandy McMahon - Celtic (Picture unavailable)

Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68 Photo: Getty

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48

3. Henrik Larsson - Celtic

Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48 Photo: Getty

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53

4. James McGrory - Celtic (Picture: back row, second from left)

Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53 Photo: SNS

