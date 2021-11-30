Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren and Partick Thistle were all involved in yesterday’s draw...

Old Firm clubs Rangers and Celtic have both been drawn against lower league opposition in the Scottish Cup fourth round as Premiership sides entered the competition.

Former Aberdeen and Scotland legend Willie Miller conducted the draw alongside BBC Scotland presenter Amy Irons, following the televised match between Brechin City and Darvel on Monday night.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues will host League Two side Stirling Albion at Ibrox, while the Hoops head for Clackmannanshire to face League One outfit Alloa Athletic, managed by Gers icon Barry Ferguson.

Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren face a tricky trip to play Ayr United at Somerset Park, while Championship high-flyers Partick Thistle will entertain Airdrieonians at Firhill Stadium.

Giant killers Auchinleck Talbot and Clydebank, who knocked out Hamilton Accies and Clyde in the previous round, were both rewarded with home ties against Hearts and Annan Athletic respectively.

Scottish Cup fourth round draw in full:

Peterhead Vs East Kilbride

Clydebank Vs Annan Athletic

Banks O’ Dee Vs Raith Rovers

Motherwell Vs Inverness or Morton

Kelty Hearts or Montrose Vs St Johnstone

Livingston Vs Ross County

Dumbarton Vs Dundee

Aberdeen Vs Edinburgh City

RANGERS Vs Stirling Albion

Ayr United Vs ST MIRREN

Kilmarnock Vs Dundee United

Hibernian Vs Cove Rangers or Queen of the South

PARTICK THISTLE Vs Airdrieonians

Auchinleck Talbot Vs Hearts

Alloa Athletic Vs CELTIC

Arbroath Vs Brechin City or Darvel