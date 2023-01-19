The midfielder is set to head to Ibrox to undergo medical tests as Rangers close in on a full agreement.

Simon Ferry believes imminent Rangers signing Todd Cantwell will prove an instant hit with the Ibrox fanbase because he is already used to playing in high-pressure environments and isn’t afraid to take opposing players on.

The Light Blues have agreed a fee with Norwich City for the left-sided midfielder, according to Sky Sports News, who claim the 24-year-old now looks set to complete the move to Glasgow, subject to undergoing a medical.

Advertisement

Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven and fellow EPL Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers had also been credited with an interest in signing Cantwell after he was granted permission to find a new club, with his Carrow Road contract due to expire in the summer.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is expected to become a Rangers player this month

Capped four times by England Under-21s, Cantwell was the subject of a failed bid from an unnamed club earlier in this window, but it now appears that Rangers have won the race for his signature after the club held ‘positive’ talks with the player last week.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Open Goal podcast star Ferry said: “I can see Todd doing really well at Rangers, I really like him. Norwich are a big club. I’ve played at Carrow Road and the fans are very demanding so he’ll be used to the pressure of playing with a big club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you move to the Scottish Premiership, you need to be able to run. Players from England have struggled with the intensity because it’s like. a game of basketball - it never stops. That’s why guys like Joey Barton and Shane Duffy struggled when they came to Scotland - because of the intensity.

“Having seen Cantwell, he can run and he’s at a good age where he’s still young and he’s got that confidence to try things with the ball. Rangers and Celtic love those types of players.”

GlasgowWorld understands Gers boss Michael Beale is looking at several other attacking options as he attempts to strengthen his squad before the end of the January window and Ferry believes the Englishman should look to target Aberdeen playmaker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

Aberdeen forward Duk picked up a calf injury during the 2-1 defeat by Rangers.

Advertisement

He added: “Rangers are crying out for a centre forward and Duk would fit the type of player that they need. He’s quick, which is what Michael Beale wants in the forward areas and if he keeps scoring goals then you can definitely see teams wanting to take him away from Pittodrie. I think Duk will be at Aberdeen until the end of the season and then in the summer, he’ll look at his options.”

Meanwhile, Rangers youngster Tony Weston has joined Championship side Cove Rangers on loan until the end of the season.

Advertisement

Manager Paul Hartley has been identifying areas to bolster his side this month in their bid to avoid getting sucked into a relegation scrap and 19-year-old frontman Weston has become the club’s latest arrival.

Weston spent the first half of the campaign at league rivals Partick Thistle but had his spell cut short at Firhill due to a lack of game time. He will now look to make an instant impact in the North East with his Ibrox contract set to expire.