While Celtic and Rangers battle it out at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, GlasgowWorld has taken a deeper dive into this season’s statistics and looked at the amount of penalties awarded so far.

A total of 77 spot-kicks have been dished out during this thrilling campaign, which is expected to go right down to the wire as far as the title battle is concerned. Both Celtic and Rangers were awarded penalties during their latest clash - the action-packed Old Firm derby which did nothing to indicate who will be lifting the trophy.

It ended all square with three goals each after Rabbi Matondo’s stoppage time strike denied the Hoops a huge three points. Both Matt O’Riley and James Tavernier scored from the spot at Ibrox, but how many penalties have the two Glasgow sides been awarded overall this season?

Using data collected by Transfermarkt, we’ve put together all 12 Premiership teams and ranked them in order of chances from the spot they have been given far.

Take a look below at how many Celtic and Rangers have been handed in comparison to Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock and others in the league.

1 . Ross County 0 penalties awarded

2 . St Johnstone 2 penalties awarded (1 scored, 1 missed)

3 . Hibs 3 penalties awarded (2 scored, 1 missed)

4 . Aberdeen 4 penalties awarded (3 scored, 1 missed)