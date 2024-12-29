Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers manager has reacted to the game in Motherwell.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says players have to be rested after the Light Blues clash with Motherwell in the Premiership - as he answered on his job security,

The 2-2 draw with the Fir Park side saw a plethora of changes made with Celtic coming in the week ahead, amid a demanding run of games. Substitutes Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny made a telling impact on the game, the former scoring twice as they came from two goals down, having lost to St Mirren midweek.

But it was more points dropped as Celtic won and fans showed their anger during the game. Clement says he won’t take risks with players. He said: “Ianis was sick, he was starting. Leon Balogun is injured. Jefte has played almost the same amount of games that he played last season until now.

“Ridvan played for me a good game in that position. Vaclav played already double the amount of minutes that he played last season and he was saying also that he was tired yesterday. The same with Hamza who has played almost the same amount of minutes as last season already in a short period.

“So yes, I see the difference when Vaclav and Hamza come on, in the second half and they showed good quality but I would be a fool if I would have started with them and after 60 minutes they both would have been injured for one or two months. Then I would be a fool. So in that way, yes, I listen to my staff, I listen to the players themselves also in that way and I've been pushing several players in these situations the last couple of weeks.

“But there is a limit on pushing them before you come to the injury thing. So John Souttar, you can say we've been pushing him until one moment and then he gets an injury. So it's making these decisions together as a staff together and also with the players. We need, with this amount of games, more than 12, 13, 14 players. Otherwise you cannot reach your goals.”

The boss was then asked about his job security, suggesting there was some transfer interest in his players. He said: “I'm not concerned about that because I'm only busy with the team. And we knew before the season the project and what challenging project it would be.

“On that side, it's difficult to speak about that because you will not understand and people outside maybe will not understand. But there has been an evolution made. The last two games not, for sure not. And we have hurt ourselves in that way.

“But there were good games the last couple of weeks where the team showed the potential. In that way, there are already teams interested in some players for the future which we didn't have the last two years. So we're taking steps, but you cannot speak about that after losing points against St. Mirren and against Motherwell.”