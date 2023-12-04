Rangers boss Philippe Clement was the latest big name to visit the homely Italian in Glasgow last weekend.

The restaurant shared a snap with Clement online (Image: Getty Images)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement prepared for Sunday's 2-0 win over St Mirren by enjoying a Saturday night dinner out at a popular Glasgow Italian loved by a long line of famous Old Firm managers.

A visit to Caprese Don Costanzo in the West End appears to have become a rite of passage for Celtic and Gers bosses. In October, Brendan Rodgers stopped by the family-run Italian and the cosy restaurant has hosted Ange Postecoglou and Graeme Souness in the past too.

Clement donned a pair of jeans and a casual, grey jumper as he tucked into food at Caprese Don Costanzo and took time to pose for a photo with staff. The restaurant made the Rangers manager's visit public with a photo on social media in which they celebrated having 'the absolute pleasure of hosting' the Belgian.

Clement, who was appointed Rangers boss on October 15 following the departure of Michael Beale, is yet to face his opposite number in Brendan Rodgers but may have taken some inspiration from the former Liverpool man when planning his meal out. Rodgers has also been pictured with the Caprese Don Costanzo team this season, with the restaurant praising him as an 'absolute gentleman' in October just hours after the Hoops secured a late win against Motherwell.

The popular Italian on Woodside Crescent is known for its friendly service and tasty homemade sauces. The restaurant's website states: "It's a true family affair here at Caprese Don Costanzo, all of us have worked here at some point! We take great pride in who we are, a bit different from the rest. Our staff are our family or our extended family. Our customers know us and we know them, we know their families, their likes and dislikes.

"We've been there from the beginning with some, from engagements to marriage to starting their families and we've watched those children grow up to start their own families. We love what we do and that all of these people are part of our lives and our history."

