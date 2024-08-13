Rangers manager Philippe Clement cuts a dejected figure at full time | Getty Images

The Ibrox boss accused Italian referee Marco Guida of costing his side a £40 million play-off shootout against RB Salzburg

Seething Philippe Clement has accused Italian referee Marco Guida of killing Rangers Champions League dreams on a hugely controversial night at Hampden Park.

The whistler sent left-back Jefte off five minutes into the second half of their third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv for a second yellow card - a decision that Clement insists wasn’t even a foul. The Gers faithful were left stunned when Guida produced the red card to the Brazilian, leaving the Ibrox club facing a mammoth task in their quest to book a play-off spot.

And the Ukrainian outfit took full advantage by scoring two quick-fire goals in the final 10 minutes to set up a £40 million shootout with Austrian side RB Salzburg to consign the Light Blues to a place in the Europa League main phase. Livid Clement didn’t mince his words when asked for his thoughts on Guida’s call to dismiss the 20-year-old.

Nazar Voloshyn of Dynamo Kyiv scores his teams second goal against Rangers | Getty Images

The Belgian told BBC Sportsound: “I've seen the images back and it's totally not even a foul. He jumps higher than the man. He's not moving his arm towards the man or whatever. It's an incredibly decisive decision. Everybody who saw the game saw that we were the better team on the ball against a good Dynamo Kyiv team.

"We had a few chances, it was difficult to open up things but we knew they would get tired during the second-half and then after five minutes, you get a red card like that and you get a big knock because it's a decisive moment in the game. But even then, after that with ten, I'm really proud of my players and what they showed.

“Until we get a goal against, we were the team getting the better moments and most dangerous moments even with ten. The decision was a game-changer and that's really hard on the dressing room. With one decision of one person, you take away a dream of the whole dressing room. That's really hard.”

Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko watched the action unfold from the stands. He reckons Kyiv’s victory will help raise morale for some people in the war-torn country amid the ongoing conflict, stating: “Of course it’s important. There’s so many fans of Dynamo Kyiv, it’s one of the most important clubs in Ukraine. On the front line people are fighting but they’ve been watching this game, for sure. We just have to believe and be all together. Sport is a big factor in the life of Ukrainian people and I think today is a very good day for us.”