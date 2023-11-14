We take a look at the best 16 players Gers manager Clement currently has at his disposal.

Rangers remain unbeaten since Philippe Clement was appointed as the club's new permanent manager almost a month ago.

They have managed to steady the ship after an underwhelming start to the campaign under Michael Beale and have since embarked on a seven-game unbeaten streak as they continue to apply pressure on Premiership leaders and arch rivals Celtic at the top of the table.

While they still find themselves eight points behind Brendan Rodgers' Hoops, there have been clear signs of improvement both in terms of results and performance level since the Belgian took over the reins at Ibrox.

Clement appears to be getting a lot more out of certain players, including several summer signings who have struggled to prove their worth to supporters thus far.

The recent emergence of 20-year-old winger Ross McCausland and the return to full fitness of attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence are two other major positives. Kemar Roofe and Rabbi Matondo are seemingly edging closer to an imminent return to action, while the heavily criticised Cyriel Dessers is also steadily starting to find his feet in a Blue shirt.

The outlook is already looking much brighter than it was just five weeks ago - but does Clement know what his strongest starting XI and bench looks like after taking the time to assess his squad.

As he nears the end of his first month in the Ibrox hot seat, we take a look at the 16 players Clement will know he can certainly count on:

1 . LIVINGSTON, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Rangers Manager Philippe Clement during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena, on November 12, 2023, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

2 . Jack Butland - GK

3 . James Tavernier - RB