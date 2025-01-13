Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The player has left Rangers for pastures new in this transfer window.

A Rangers player has admitted he was ‘dying’ to go out and play regular football after sealing a move away from the club.

Cole McKinnon has signed a loan deal with Championship side Ayr United until the end of the season. The midfielder previously spent time at East Fife and Partick Thistle, making four senior appearances for Rangers. He is also capped by the Scotland U21s and is out of contract in the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old will work with Ayr boss and Celtic hero Scott Brown, alongside assistant manager Steven Whittaker. A former right-back, Whittaker spent five years at Rangers and became a favourite as he won eight trophies, including three league titles.

Speaking on his move, the Rangers loanee says it is a transfer that is needed. McKinnon told the Ayr Advertiser: "I've been dying to get out and play some football and all parties concluded this was the main place for me to come and the next step for me to try and get some good games and hopefully do well for the team.

"It's been frustrating not playing but you need to remember I've been training at a really high level with Rangers' first team and dropping into the academy and playing some games there.

"It's been good at times but you need to get some more games, it needs to be a regular thing on a Saturday at three o'clock. You miss it."

Whittaker said of McKinnon and another of Ayr’s new arrivals, Celtic talent Lenny Agbaire, ahead of a midweek trip to Dunfermline: “What they'll bring is good quality, good competition. We're always trying to push the starters and they'll add to the squad, they've got great qualities and what we're looking for to add to the team.

"They'll get opportunities to play and show us what they're all about. They come from two big clubs, so they'll have a reputation there and they'll want to come here and do well.

"We're in a good place and we're picking up a good amount of points, there's good confidence between the group. We've got a couple of tough games coming up but hopefully we can continue picking up points on the way.

"We've had a good run of fixtures, we've always performed well at home and picked up good points here. We go to Dunfermline which will be tough, our away form - we've picked up a couple of 1-0 wins - but we're asking the boys 'Can we improve on that?' It's something that we think there's room for improvement."