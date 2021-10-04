The midfielder posted a message on his Instagram page urging anyone with more information to come forward

Rangers player Scott Arfield has revealed his car was broken into on Saturday night in Glasgow’s West End with thieves taking several items, including a signed top for charity.

The 32-year-old midfielder confirmed a set of golf clubs and Rangers memorabilia has also been stolen from his vehicle.

In a post to his 27,000 followers on Instagram, Arfield urged anyone with further information to come forward.

He said: “My car got broken into last night in the West End.

“Callaway golf clubs and Rangers memorabilia including a team-signed NHS top from last season for charity, were taken.

“Police have been notified, however an more information would be much appreciated.”

Arfield’s motor was targeted prior to Rangers re-claiming pole position at the top of the Scottish Premiership following a 2-1 victory against Hibernian at Ibrox stadium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the report of a theft and enquiries are ongoing.”