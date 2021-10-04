Rangers player Scott Arfield has revealed his car was broken into on Saturday night in Glasgow’s West End with thieves taking several items, including a signed top for charity.
The 32-year-old midfielder confirmed a set of golf clubs and Rangers memorabilia has also been stolen from his vehicle.
In a post to his 27,000 followers on Instagram, Arfield urged anyone with further information to come forward.
He said: “My car got broken into last night in the West End.
“Callaway golf clubs and Rangers memorabilia including a team-signed NHS top from last season for charity, were taken.
“Police have been notified, however an more information would be much appreciated.”
Arfield’s motor was targeted prior to Rangers re-claiming pole position at the top of the Scottish Premiership following a 2-1 victory against Hibernian at Ibrox stadium.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the report of a theft and enquiries are ongoing.”
The Canadian international signed for Rangers in 2018 and has scored 21 goals in 86 appearances for the Light Blues.