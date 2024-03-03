Rangers lost out to Motherwell on home soil.

Portuguese media outlets will be doing their Rangers homework this week - but they have been left stunned by the Light Blues' Benfica warm-up going awry.

The Steelmen shocked Philippe Clement's men with a 2-1 win Premiership win at Ibrox. Theo Bair opened the scoring before James Tavernier levelled up from the penalty spot, but woe was set to follow.

Dan Casey headed home the winner and some heroic defending - including a Paul McGinn header off the line - secured a first Motherwell win over Rangers at Ibrox in the league since 1997. It dents their title hopes, and gives Celtic a major shot in the arm amid a tight race to the top.

Now it's a huge Europa League last 16 tie with the Portuguese heavyweights this Thursday. Outlets abroad in Portugal have reacted to the result at Ibrox and how it sets the scene for Benfica and Rangers battle.

One Football

"Rangers' positive phase interrupted. The Glasgow team were surprised by Motherwell, losing 1-2. The home team came out strong and demonstrated superiority over their opponent. Against the run of play, the visitors ended up scoring their first goal.

"The rest of the first period was characterized by the dominance of the light blues and, with Fábio Silva on the field (he replaced the injured Ross McCausland), effectiveness continued to fail. After the rest time, Rangers continued to be better and ended up scoring the goal. James Tavernier, with a great Penalty, restored equality.

"The turnaround in the match arrived at 75 minutes. And Casey responded, at the far post, to an excellent cross from Blair Spittal, beating Jack Butland. A real bucket of cold water at Ibrox Stadium."

RTP

"In a match on the 29th round, at Ibrox Stadium, Motherwell, eighth placed, put an end to the series of 11 consecutive victories in official matches – nine for the championship – of the Glasgow team, who started the match badly, conceding a goal from Canadian striker Thelonius Bair, in the ninth minute. At 75, Irish defender Dan Casey scored the surprising 2-1."

Ojogo

"This Saturday, Rangers were surprised at home by Motherwell, who inflicted their fifth defeat (2-1) on the leader of the Scottish League, who, on Thursday, face Benfica in the round of 16 of the Europa League. At 75, Irish defender Dan Casey scored the surprising 2-1, which leaves Rangers, first placed, with 70 points, at risk of being overtaken by second, Celtic, with 68, who, on Sunday, visit Hearts, third, with 52."

A Bola