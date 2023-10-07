Predicted Rangers starting XI to face St Mirren as three changes likely
A look at the likely Rangers starting XI to face St Mirren on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.
The Gers are currently three points behind the Buddies at this early stage, and they have the chance to eat up that gap with a win on Sunday, though it may not be that straightforward. not only have St Mirren proven themselves tricky customers this season, but the Light Blues come into this one on the back of back-to-back defeats and without a manager, with Steven Davis in temporary charge. Injuries are also a concern for the Glasgow giants.
Here we have put together predicted Rangers starting XI to face St Mirren on Sunday.