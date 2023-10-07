Register
Predicted Rangers starting XI to face St Mirren as three changes likely

A look at the likely Rangers starting XI to face St Mirren on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 12:38 BST

Rangers are back in action on Sunday when they take on a high-flying St Mirren side away from home.

The Gers are currently three points behind the Buddies at this early stage, and they have the chance to eat up that gap with a win on Sunday, though it may not be that straightforward. not only have St Mirren proven themselves tricky customers this season, but the Light Blues come into this one on the back of back-to-back defeats and without a manager, with Steven Davis in temporary charge. Injuries are also a concern for the Glasgow giants.

Here we have put together predicted Rangers starting XI to face St Mirren on Sunday.

Butland will be the starter in goal.

1. GK - Jack Butland

Yilmaz will be hoping to return from injury to start on the left.

2. LB - Ridvan Yilmaz

Goldson is very likely to keep his place.

3. CB - Connor Goldson

The same can be said of Davies.

4. CB - Ben Davies

