After being hammered 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge in their Champions League play-off decider, Russell Martin’s job at Rangers appears to be hanging by a thread. However, as history tells us, there’s no better way to get fans back on side than an Old Firm victory.

Rangers captain, James Tavernier has been sat on the bench for the majority of the season so far, second in the right back pecking order to Max Aarons. Despite this, the Rangers captain is expected to make his return to the starting lineup on Sunday, after Aarons was sent off after just eight minutes against Brugge, putting the final nail in the coffin for Rangers’ Champions League ambitions.

Vice captain, Nico Raskin has also found himself on the bench more frequently under Martin, but the Belgian International has a knack of turning up in the big games, so should start. Whilst many Rangers fans would like to see young talent, Findlay Curtis get a chance, Martin seems to have already found his two starting wingers, in Oliver Antman and Djeidi Gassama, who’ve started every big match on the flanks since Antman’s arrival earlier this month.

While Russell Martin could win back some fans with a victory, a defeat would surely be the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Rangers boss.

Here’s a look at the predicted Rangers line-up for the Old Firm derby on Sunday:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Getty Images

2 . James Tavernier - RB Getty Images

3 . John Souttar - CB Getty Images