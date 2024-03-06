They are reeling from a weekend blow and now Rangers have an almighty task to respond.

Defeat to Motherwell was a shock but there is little time for feeling sorry as Benfica are up next in the Europa League last 16. It's a tough tie for Philippe Clement's men who are in Portugal for the first leg before returning to Ibrox a week on Thursday.

The Ibrox loss didn't come at too heavy a cost as Celtic lost on Sunday to Hearts. Rest assured though, Rangers will be keen to respond against a Benfica side on the brink of a total collapse after rough defeats to Porto and Sporting.