They are reeling from a weekend blow and now Rangers have an almighty task to respond.
Defeat to Motherwell was a shock but there is little time for feeling sorry as Benfica are up next in the Europa League last 16. It's a tough tie for Philippe Clement's men who are in Portugal for the first leg before returning to Ibrox a week on Thursday.
The Ibrox loss didn't come at too heavy a cost as Celtic lost on Sunday to Hearts. Rest assured though, Rangers will be keen to respond against a Benfica side on the brink of a total collapse after rough defeats to Porto and Sporting.
We are predicting zero changes at the back by the Belgian, but it's plenty of change elsewhere as two stars drop out and another has their position changed. Here's how Glasgow World reckons Clement will set up his team for battle in Portugal this Thursday.