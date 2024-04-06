Rangers head into one of the most important Old Firm fixtures in several years aiming to utilise their home advantage as they look to claim a first victory over Celtic this season.

The Hoops may have won the last two meetings between the sides this season, but with fans of both clubs being treated to one of the most fascinating title races in recent moment Philippe Clement will hope his side can take a huge lift from the fact they will be playing in front of a cauldron of noise at Ibrox, which will again be packed full with home supporters - as was the case back in September.

The Gers, crucially have a game in hand still to play with just two games remaining until the Premiership splits. That means a home win over their arch rivals this weekend and a victory against Dundee would move them five points clear with just six matches left to play.

Clement has a couple of big selection calls to make, including who will start at left-back. We suspect there there could also be changes afoot higher up the pitch with a change in midfield partner for John Lundstram, as the boss looks to put the pressure on a Hoops engine room who could find weakness in fitness with Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate only just returning from injury.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday:

1 . GK - Jack Butland The Englishman picks himself on current form, no question. Should relish a game of this magnitude Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . RB - James Tavernier The skipper is enjoying one of his best seasons at Rangers and has a crucial role to play, particularly in an attacking sense.

3 . RCB - Connor Goldson Hasn't looked as sharp as fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent seasons but remains an important figure at the heart of the Gers backline.