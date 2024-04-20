Rangers have to get past Hearts if they want a place in the Scottish Cup final.

The Jambos will prove stern opposition at Hampden Park, but the Light Blues have never lost to their weekend opponents in Mount Florida. Rangers head into battle on a run of one win in five Premiership games that has dented their title hopes, but winger Abdallah Sima has all eyes on cup glory for now.

He said: "Are we capable of winning our remaining games? Yes. We don't have a choice now, we have to win every game. We have to focus on ourselves, work hard and be hungry to win.

“I believe in my teammates and the staff that we're going to win every game. We feel disappointed to have lost five points. We wanted to win our two last games but the important thing now is that we stay focused."

Here is who we think Philippe Clement will pick to start for Rangers against Hearts.

