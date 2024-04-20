Predicted Rangers XI vs Hearts: Cantwell axed as Clement makes attacking changes to galvanise stuttering squad

Rangers face Hearts this weekend for a place in the Scottish Cup final

By Ben Banks
Published 20th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 19:19 BST

Rangers have to get past Hearts if they want a place in the Scottish Cup final.

The Jambos will prove stern opposition at Hampden Park, but the Light Blues have never lost to their weekend opponents in Mount Florida. Rangers head into battle on a run of one win in five Premiership games that has dented their title hopes, but winger Abdallah Sima has all eyes on cup glory for now.

He said: "Are we capable of winning our remaining games? Yes. We don't have a choice now, we have to win every game. We have to focus on ourselves, work hard and be hungry to win.

“I believe in my teammates and the staff that we're going to win every game. We feel disappointed to have lost five points. We wanted to win our two last games but the important thing now is that we stay focused."

Here is who we think Philippe Clement will pick to start for Rangers against Hearts.

Number one keeps place between the sticks

1. GK - Jack Butland

Number one keeps place between the sticks

The captain a guaranteed starter barring injury or illness.

2. RB: James Tavernier

The captain a guaranteed starter barring injury or illness. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Stalwart looking to provide defensive stability

3. CB: Connor Goldson

Stalwart looking to provide defensive stability

Looking to shut his former side out

4. CB: John Souttar

Looking to shut his former side out Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hampden ParkPremiershipPhilippe Clement

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.