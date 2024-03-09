As one colossal game ends for Rangers, another arrives. When you're on the hunt for trophies, there's never really any time to rest.

Philippe Clement admitted his side were "excellent" against Benfica on Thursday as they took a well deserved 2-2 draw back to Ibrox in the Europa League but insisted he will not pay any attention to next week's second leg until they have negotiated Sunday's huge Scottish Cup quarter final clash with Hibs.

And you can understand the Belgian's insistence of taking it one game at a time, with wins over Hearts and Kilmarnock backed up by a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell in recent weeks. Keeping your focus on the present rather than the future will be pivotal to Rangers changes of securing a memorable domestic treble.

While he won't admit it, perhaps his Gers' side hectic schedule is coming at the worst time too with a bulk of players missing from his starting XI. Key players Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo are still missing this weekend, while the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, John Lundstram and Tom Lawrence could all do with a well earned rest - but can Clement even think about rotating too much with so much at stake in the capital?

We are predicting he may well take this weekend's clash as an opportunity to freshen his side up a little. Could youngsters such as Cole McKinnon be given a surprise starting berth, is there room for some shuffle at the back to keep legs fresh and could Scott Wright be drafted back in on the wing?

Here's how Glasgow World reckons Clement will set up his team for battle in the capital this weekend.

