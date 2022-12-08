The Bundesliga giants return to Glasgow for the second time in three seasons.

Michael Beale will get his first outing as Rangers manager against Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a mid-season glamour friendly at Ibrox, with fans eager to cast their eyes over the style of football that the Englishman could be set to implement.

A series of poor results and performances, both domestically and in European competition, prior to the World Cup break culminated in a change of coach, with Beale arriving in place of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The 42-year-old is likely to name a strong starting line-up in order to prepare his side in the best possible manner for the remainder of the season ahead of the return to Scottish Premiership action next Thursday.

Beale faces a defensive selection headache for this clash with first-choice left-back Borna Barisic still on World Cup duty with Croatia after making his first appearance of the tournament against Japan earlier this week.

With Ridvan Yilmaz still recovering from a hamstring injury, there is a major issue down the left-hand side of defence, meaning Beale could be forced to play either Ben Davies or utility man James Sands in the left-back berth.

Youngster Adam Devine, who is essentially right-sided and understudy to captain James Tavernier could also move across to occupy that spot but it’s far from an ideal situation for Beale to face at the beginning of his tenure.

As for which players he might start in attack, the long-term futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are still to be resolved. However, Beale knows both players well having worked with the pair during his previous three-year spell at the club and could give them both the nod to start.

The break has afforded Beale and his coaching staff some precious time to work on various aspects at the club’s training base. GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers could line up against the German outfit on Saturday:

Undefined: gallery

1. Allan McGregor - GK Does the 40-year-old veteran stopper have any future under Beale? Saturday’s match could provide a clear indication. Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - RB The skipper was one of several players clearly needing the break to arrive. A two-week rest and recovery period will have proved beneficial. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Leon King - CB Stretched off after sustaining concussion in the final league match against St Mirren prior to the break. Has fully recovered and back in full training after undergoing various protocols. Photo Sales

4. James Sands - CB Used sparingly under Van Bronckhorst this season, the New York City loanee will be eager to impress Beale and his coaching staff. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales