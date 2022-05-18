Rangers date with destiny has finally arrived...

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side can lift the Europa League trophy and seal a top-seeded spot in next season’s Champions League if they can overcome one final hurdle - Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German outfit, who finished 11th in the Bundesliga this season, will believe they can spoil the party for 100,000 travelling Light Blues supporters in Seville.

Both sets of fans appear to be in good spirits in the Andalusian capital, where temperatures are expected to reach highes of 34 degrees this afternoon.

Ironically, Rangers and Frankfurt have both knocked out so-called ‘better teams’ on route to the final with the Ibrox club upsetting Borussia Dortmund and the Germans shocking European giants Barcelona.

As a result, both clubs will fancy their chances of clinching silverware at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium tonight.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Oliver Glasner’s Eagles in Spain this evening:

On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), McCrorie (GK), Balogun, King, Sands, Arfield, Davis, Diallo, Ramsey, Lowry, Sakala, Wright

ALLAN McGREGOR - (GK) Missed out on a UEFA Cup final appearance in 2008 due to injury but expected to start between the posts this time round

JAMES TAVERNIER - (RB) The skipper is the current Europa League top goal scorer and the defender has a big night in store

CONNOR GOLDSON - (RCB) A mainstay at the heart of the Gers defence since 2018. Will he depart this summer with a Europa League winners medal?

CALVIN BASSEY - (LCB) A powerhouse who has been one the standout performers for Rangers this season. His versatility could prove vital in a game of this magnitude