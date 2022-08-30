Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side welcome lower league opposition to Ibrox on Tuesday night.

Rangers will be looking to build on the current feel-good factor around the club when they host League One side Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup this evening.

The Gers are in bouyant mood heading into Saturday’s Old Firm derby meeting with Celtic and a comfortable victory over the Doonhamers is expected.

The Ibrox side suffered semi-final heartache in the competition last season as they lost to Hibernian at the national stadium, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be desperate to clinch more silverware after their Scottish Cup triumph.

The Dutchman is likely to rest a number of key players for the trip to Parkhead at the weekend, with Ryan Kent, John Lundstram, Malik Tillman and Tom Lawrence among those in question.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against the Doonhamers this weekend: (4-2-3-1)

ALLAN McGREGOR: (GK) - The veteran stopper hasn’t featured since pre-season but could be used frequently in cup competitions.

JAMES TAVERNIER: (RB) - The skipper will lead his team out once more, with fellow right-back Mateuz Zukowski seemingly set for a return to his homeland.

CONNOR GOLDSON: (CB) - Undroppable at present, especially given Rangers lack of centre-back options. A mainstay in the side.

LEON KING: (CB) - Replaced James Sands at half-time against Ross County and the 18-year-old deserves another chance to showcase his talents.

RIDVAN YILMAZ: (LB) - The Turkish international has had to bide his time since arriving last month but is expected to be given the nod over Barisic.

STEVEN DAVIS: (CM) - On the scoresheet against Ross County at the weekend and was brilliant against PSV Eindhoven in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off tie earlier this month.

RYAN JACK: (CM) - Spent the majority of the season on the bench but this looks a good opportunity for the Scotland international toe get some minutes under his belt.

SCOTT WRIGHT: (RW) - Man of the match performance and arguably his best display in a Gers shirt on Saturday. Expected to keep his place in the starting line-up.

SCOTT ARFIELD: (CAM) - Has looked sharp from off the bench in recent games and could feature in a more advanced role.

RABBI MATONDO: (LW) - The Welshman started against Hibernian but has yet to live up to expectations. This game could provide that spark he’s been missing.

ANTONIO COLAK: (CF) - The Croatian has scored seven goals in as many games. Van Bronckhorst may be tempted to freshen him up for Saturday’s clash with Celtic but his form at present will make him hard to ignore.