Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players are eyeing a place in the Europa League semi-finals but they must overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit against a young Braga side at Ibrox.
The Scottish champions weren’t at their best in Portugal last week and were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind heading into the return leg.
A last-four tie against either RB Leipzig of Germany or Atalanta of Italy await the winners as Rangers target end-of-season silverware.
GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Carlos Carvalhal’s Braga side on Thursday:
On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), Barisic, Lundstram, Sands, Arfield, Sakala, Diallo, Wright, Kamara
1. ALLAN McGREGOR - (GK)
Kept his first clean sheet in six games against St Mirren at the weekend. Will keep his place between the posts
2. JAMES TAVERNIER - (RB)
The skipper will be eager to match team mate Alfredo Morelos’ tally of FIVE Europa League goals for the season
3. CONNOR GOLDSON - (RCB)
Hasn’t been at his best this season but remains an importance presence at the heart of the Gers backline
4. LEON BALOGUN - (LCB)
The Nigerian could be recalled after Helander’s season-ending foot injury, despite mistake in Portugal in build-up to Braga’s goal
