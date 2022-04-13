Fashion Sakala battles with Vitor Tormena during the first leg of Braga v Rangers.

Predicted XI - How Rangers could line up against Braga in bid to overturn 1-0 first-leg Europa League quarter final deficit

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players are eyeing a place in the Europa League semi-finals but they must overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit against a young Braga side at Ibrox.

By Lewis Anderson
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:47 pm

The Scottish champions weren’t at their best in Portugal last week and were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind heading into the return leg.

A last-four tie against either RB Leipzig of Germany or Atalanta of Italy await the winners as Rangers target end-of-season silverware.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Carlos Carvalhal’s Braga side on Thursday:

On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), Barisic, Lundstram, Sands, Arfield, Sakala, Diallo, Wright, Kamara

1. ALLAN McGREGOR - (GK)

Kept his first clean sheet in six games against St Mirren at the weekend. Will keep his place between the posts

2. JAMES TAVERNIER - (RB)

The skipper will be eager to match team mate Alfredo Morelos’ tally of FIVE Europa League goals for the season

3. CONNOR GOLDSON - (RCB)

Hasn’t been at his best this season but remains an importance presence at the heart of the Gers backline

4. LEON BALOGUN - (LCB)

The Nigerian could be recalled after Helander’s season-ending foot injury, despite mistake in Portugal in build-up to Braga’s goal

