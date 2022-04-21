The Scottish champions cannot afford another slip-up in the title race when they make the short trip to Fir Park on Saturday.

The Gers are in confident mood ahead of facing Motherwell in the first of five remaining post-split fixtures.

Progression in both the Europa League and Scottish Cup has helped to ease the pressure off that had seemingly mounted on Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the Dutchman eyes silverware.

Rangers may already have one eye on their trip to Germany next week, which could see Van Bronckhorst alter his starting line-up slightly and rest the likes of Calvin Bassey, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Graham Alexander’s Steelmen this weekend:

On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), Bassey, Jack, Sands, Arfield, Ramsey, Diallo, Roofe, Kamara, Lowry

1. ALLAN McGREGOR - (GK) Tad harsh on McLaughlin given his solid Old Firm showing last weekend, but the Gers No.1 is expected to reclaim the gloves Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. JAMES TAVERNIER - (RB) The skipper was sensational against Braga, scoring both goals and marshalled Celtic’s attacking players well on Sunday Photo Sales

3. CONNOR GOLDSON - (CB) Put in another commanding shift at Hampden and will likely take up his usual place in the heart of the Gers backline Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. LEON BALOGUN - (CB) The Nigerian could slot in alongside Goldson after starting recent games on the bench Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales