Joe Worrall has warned Celtic that former club Rangers are well in the mix to take their Premiership crown off them.

The defender has been loaned out by Nottingham Forest for the second time. He has joined Besiktas on loan for the rest of the season, with his first stint away from the City Ground being at Ibrox.

Worrall spent the 2018/19 season at Rangers before going back to Forest to help them clinch Premier League promotion. He still keeps an eye on his former club and the intruiging title race unfolding.

Celtic are currently three points ahead of Philippe Clement's side. A last-gasp penalty from Adam Idah secured a 2-1 win over Hibs on Wednesdsay to keep Rangers at arms length for now.

Philippe Clement's men do have a game in hand to come. Scottish Cup action takes precedent this wekeend though, with the Light Blues hosting Ayr United and Celtic travelling to Paisley for a game with St Mirren.

Worrall was asked on talkSPORT about how he thought the title race could go. And he provided a nod and a wink to his former side.

He said: "I am always keeping an eye on the Gers. I have a lot of friends up there.

"I really enjoyed my time up there. Some very fond memories. They have recruited well. The management has changed since I was there but they have had steady progress over the years.