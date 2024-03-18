We're now entering the business end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. Rangers had their game against Dundee postponed, as Celtic picked up a crucial 3-1 victory over St. Johnstone. What else is happening around the two Glaswegian giants today?

Celtic have been linked with a move for a goalkeeper who currently plays in the Eredivisie. Meanwhile, a Rangers star may be 'plotting' a move back to the Premier League, following his latest international snub.

Jack Butland 'plotting' Premier League move following England snub

Despite the calls from Rangers fans, Jack Butland was not selected to be a part of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad. Due to this, in order to boost his chances of earning a Three Lions recall, the former Manchester United man could seek out a move to the Premier League.

This is according to a report from Football Insider. Southgate's propensity for fielding talents based in England is well-known at this point - he has frequently overlooked stars such as Fikayo Tomori, who plays for AC Milan, in favour of the old guard. As such, moving back to the Premier League would likely increase the likelihood of him being included - though this may be a source of disappointment for Light Blues supporters.

Celtic 'interested' in Eredivisie goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen

With Joe Hart set to retire at the end of the campaign, Celtic are in the hunt for a long-term replacement. One of the names they have been linked with is Etienne Vaessen, according to Dutch publication BD.