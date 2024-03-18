Premier League transfer claims made over Rangers star as Celtic 'interested' in Dutch star
We're now entering the business end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. Rangers had their game against Dundee postponed, as Celtic picked up a crucial 3-1 victory over St. Johnstone. What else is happening around the two Glaswegian giants today?
Celtic have been linked with a move for a goalkeeper who currently plays in the Eredivisie. Meanwhile, a Rangers star may be 'plotting' a move back to the Premier League, following his latest international snub.
Jack Butland 'plotting' Premier League move following England snub
Despite the calls from Rangers fans, Jack Butland was not selected to be a part of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad. Due to this, in order to boost his chances of earning a Three Lions recall, the former Manchester United man could seek out a move to the Premier League.
This is according to a report from Football Insider. Southgate's propensity for fielding talents based in England is well-known at this point - he has frequently overlooked stars such as Fikayo Tomori, who plays for AC Milan, in favour of the old guard. As such, moving back to the Premier League would likely increase the likelihood of him being included - though this may be a source of disappointment for Light Blues supporters.
Celtic 'interested' in Eredivisie goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen
With Joe Hart set to retire at the end of the campaign, Celtic are in the hunt for a long-term replacement. One of the names they have been linked with is Etienne Vaessen, according to Dutch publication BD.
The Celts are thought to have made an approach to sign Vaessen on a free transfer, with his current deal set to expire in the summer. However, they are not the only interested party - PSV are also believed to be in the mix. As things stand, the ball is firmly in Vaeseen's court.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.